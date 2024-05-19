Thane Constituency, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To Know |

Maharashtra holds a critical position in Indian politics, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, second only to Uttar Pradesh's 80. This substantial seat count gives Maharashtra significant sway in determining the outcome of Lok Sabha elections. Unlike some states where landslide victories are common, the electoral battle in Maharashtra is intensely competitive.

The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra are conducted over five phases, spanning from April 19 to May 20. This phased approach helps manage the extensive electoral process. On May 20, Thane, along with Palghar, Kalyan and Mumbai, gears up for a high-stakes electoral contest.

Thane, a vibrant metropolis marked by its cultural diversity and economic contrasts, becomes a key battleground for two major alliances: the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti alliance includes Eknath Shinde's Shinde Sena, the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, while the MVA is composed of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Congress.

Importance Of Thane Seat

The Thane Lok Sabha constituency is one of the fastest urbanizing regions, absorbing much of Mumbai’s overflow. It encompasses Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander, Thane city, Owala-Majiwada, and Kopri-Pachpakhadi. Thane has transformed notably from a lush green area to a dense residential zone, with promenades developing alongside its rivers. However, the rapid population growth has outpaced public transportation development, making it a major concern for residents.

Key Candidates In The Fray

Rajan Vichare, a seasoned politician associated with Shiv Sena since 1985, is the contender from Maha Vikas Aghadi. Known for his close association with the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe and his ideologies, Vichare has been elected as Thane's MP twice, highlighting his strong political foothold in the region.

On the other hand, Naresh Mhaske, who chose to side with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde following the Shiv Sena split, is the Mahayuti alliance candidate. Mhaske, like Vichare, had ties with Anand Dighe, which shows his deep roots in local politics. His candidacy from the Mahayuti alliance sparked discontent among some BJP workers who had hoped the ticket would go to a BJP politician.

Results Of Past Elections

In 2019, the undivided Shiv Sena's Rajan Vichare defeated NCP leader Anand Paranjpe by a huge margin of 4,12,145 votes, marking his second consecutive win from the high-profile seat. Previously, in 2014, Rajan Vichare secured his first massive victory, defeating NCP's Sanjeev Naik by a margin of 2,81,299 votes. In 2009, NCP's Sanjeev Naik had defeated Shiv Sena leader Vijay Chaughule by 49,020 votes.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, spanning seven phases from April 19 to June 1, will cover 543 constituencies nationwide. The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be announced on June 4.