Shirdi Seat, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results

Shirdi Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the most important seats among the 48 constituencies of the state of Maharashtra. Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Vidhan Sabha segments including Akole (ST), Sangamner, Shirdi, Kopargaon, Srirampur (SC), and Nevasa. Shirdi Lok Sabha Constituency was created on February 19, 2008. Shirdi Parliamentary Constituency, is reserved for the Scheduled Castes. Polling for Shirdi Lok Sabha Constituency will be held on May 13, during the phase 4 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Currently, Sadashiv Lokhande represents this constituency in the Parliament

Bhausaheb Wakchaure of Shiv Sena (UBT) vs Sadashiv Lokhande of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction)

The SHS and INC are the most prominent parties in the constituency. It is going to be an interesting battle between Bhausaheb Wakchaure of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sadashiv Lokhande of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). All three general elections had a Shiv Sena MP winning from Shirdi, with Bhausaheb Wakchaure being elected in 2009 and Sadashiv Lokhande in 2014 and 2019.

Previous election results observations

In 2009, Bhausaheb Wakchaure won the Lok Sabha seat of Shirdi securing 3,59,921 votes. He had contested on Shiv Sena ticket and had defeated Ramdas Athawale of RPI(A) by a margin of 1,32,751 votes. He then left Shiv Sena and joined the Congress. Wakchaure contested from Shirdi again in 2014, this time on a Congress ticket, but was defeated by Shiv Sena candidate Sadashiv Lokhande, who is also the sitting MP from Shirdi. Sadashiv Lokhande secured 5,32,936 votes and defeated the runner-up by a margin of 1,99,922 votes.

In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Wakchaure fought from Shirdi as an independent candidate. Later in August 2023, after a split in Shiv Sena, he joined the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction of the party. Sadashiv Lokhande of Shiv Sena had won the 2019 elections securing 4,86,820 votes. He had defeated INC's Bhausaheb Kamble by a margin of 1,20,195.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.