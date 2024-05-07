Raigad Seat, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Fights & Previous Results | FPJ

Raigad: Raigad Lok Sabha Constituency is among the 48 Lok Sabha Seats of the vast state of Maharashtra. Voting in Raigad is scheduled on May 7, Wednesday. Raigad constituency was created in 2008. The constituency first held elections in 2009. At present, Raigad Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Vidhan Sabha segments in 2 districts of Raigad including, Pen, Alibag, Shrivardhan, Mahad, Dapoli and Guhagar.

NCP's Sunil Tatkare vs Sena UBT’s Anant Geete

Raigad will be a tough fight between Nationalist Congress Party’s Sunil Tatkare and Sena UBT’s Anant Geete. The old rivals will fight it out for the third time from the Raigad Lok Sabha constituency. The recent over-haul in Maharashtra Political dynamics especially after the rift in the NCP and the Shiv Sena will make the battle even more interesting in 2024.

Of the six vidhan sabha segments that cover the seat of Raigad, three seats are currently with Shiv Sena while the NCP, BJP and Sena UBT has one seat each.

The key issues that have potential to impact the results of the Raigad Lok Sabha elections include lack of employment opportunities, scope for improvement in infrastructure, water and electricity supply, agriculture and development of tourism, etc.

Previous election results analysis

Raigad constituency was created in 2008. The constituency first held elections in 2009. Shiv Sena's Anant Geete clinched victory in 2009 securing 4,13,546 votes with a margin of 1,46,521 votes. Anant Geete had defeated Congress' A R Antulay in 2009.

In 2014, yet again Shiv Sena's Anant Geete secured the maximum number of votes at 3,961 179, defeating NCP's Sunil Tatkare by a margin of 2,110 votes. In 2019 again it was a tough fight between Sunil Tatkare and Anant Geete. This time in 2019, Sunil Tatkare won the seat of Raigad on NCP ticket securing 4,86,968 votes. Anant Geete lost the battle by a margin of 31,438.

Counting of votes of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.