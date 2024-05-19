Navi Mumbai: 53-Yr-Old OCI Holder's Head Smashed With Stone, Found Dead On Parsik Hill

Deceased Navin Kumar's Passport | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: A 53-year-old overseas citizenship holder, was found dead on Parsik Hill on Saturday. The person who was unidentified initially, was identified by Saturday night after the police circulated his photo among their groups.

Identification Of The Deceased

The deceased was identified as Navin Kumar Baboo.

“He was from Mauritius and had come to India around eight months back along with his 22-year-old son in search of employment. The Indian government had provided them with Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI). Baboo’s father had settled in Mauritius many years back and since then they have been there. The father-son duo were staying at Shahbaaz village in Belapur. While his son Rudish, had started working at a three-star hotel since last four days, deceased was still in search of job and had given interviews at various star hotels including JW Marriott,” senior police inspector Giridhar Gore from CBD Belapur police station said.

Body Found On Parsik Hill

On Saturday morning, a passerby noticed the body on Parsik Hill in the steep near the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s water tank. The police found two dupattas and two rocks that were used to kill the deceased by smashing the head, near the body.

"He was wearing a silver bracelet and a ring which was there with him. Hence, we ruled out robbery. His phone is not to be found and we suspect that it would have fallen somewhere nearby,” Gore added.

Baboo had left home at around 4 pm on Friday while his son was at work. He had informed his son that he was going to meet a friend. The police suspect that the murder happened in the late hours of Friday. The social media profile of the deceased mention it as ‘Food and Beverage Manager and Sommelier at Seasense Hotel Mauritius and the Oberoi Mauritius’ with an experience of 32 years. The police claim that they do have a suspect in their custody and the investigations are on to find the motive.