Mumbai: Harbour Line Services Disrupted During Peak Hours Due To Technical Snag At Nerul; 'Becoming A Routine Issue,' Say Irked Commuters

Harbour Line commuters faced another chaotic morning as a technical glitch at Nerul station disrupted services during peak hours on Tuesday. The issue began around 8:03 am when the signaling panel at Nerul became unresponsive, halting at least two trains on the route.

“Around 8:03 am, the panel at Nerul stopped responding. Two trains were stuck but were eventually moved after manual clamping of points. Some services were diverted via Vashi during the disruption,” a Central Railway official said. The problem was resolved by 8:47 am.

However, despite restoration efforts, services remained delayed by up to 15 minutes. The backlog led to severe crowding at several key Harbour Line stations, compounding the difficulties of daily commuters.

“This is becoming a routine issue,” said Sunita Kambal, a regular Harbour Line passenger. “Most days, trains run late. The overcrowding that follows not only causes discomfort but also raises serious safety concerns.”

The incident adds to growing frustration among commuters who say that consistent delays and technical issues are hampering the reliability of Mumbai’s suburban rail services.