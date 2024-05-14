 Srerampur Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results & Full Schedule
Srerampur Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results & Full Schedule

In this three-faced battle for this seat, Kalyan Banerjee from the AITMC, Kabir Shankar Bose from the BJP and Dipsita Dhar from the CPI(M) will be facing each other

Vishesh SinghUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Srerampur Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results & Full Schedule

Srerampur: Out of 42 constituencies, Srerampur is an important general category parliamentary constituency in West Bengal that is set to witness polls on May 20th during the 5th phase of the election. This seat has been a stronghold of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee led TMC since 2009, when it was wrested it from the CPI(M) by Kalyan Banerjee. This seat has seven assembly constituencies spanning two districts: Howrah, which includes Jagatballavpur, Domjur constituencies, and Hooghly district, which includes Uttarpara, Sreerampur, Champdani, Chanditala, and Jangipara constituencies. 

Prime Contenders 

Among the large number of contenders racing for this vying seat, the All India Trinamool Congress has seasoned Kalyan Banerjee to face off against Kabir Shankar Bose from the BJP and Dipsita Dhar from CPI(M) this election. TMC is trying to maintain its stronghold after winning three consecutive elections.  

From the Previous Polls 

In the 2019 general elections, Kalyan Banerjee from the TMC secured 6,37,707 votes and 45.5% of the vote share, defeating BJP’s Debjit Sarkar by a margin of 98,536 votes. 

Again In 2014, TMC’s Kalyan Banerje claimed victory by defeating CPI(M)’s Tirthankar Ray with a difference of 1,52,526 votes and securing 5,14,933 votes, or 40.39% of the vote share.

In 2009, TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee defeated CPI(M)'s Santasri Chatterjee with 52.68% of the vote share and 1,37,190 marginal votes, securing a total of 5,69,725 votes.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.

