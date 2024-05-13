Dindori Seat, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Fights, Schedule & Previous Results | FPJ

Dindori: Dindori Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra, best known as the hub of onion cultivation is one of the most important seats of the 48 constituencies in Maharashtra. The seat has a potential to make a significant difference to the Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election results. Dindori is located in Nashik district. The constituency was created in 2008 and it first held elections in 2009. Presently, Dindori Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Vidhan Sabha segments namely: Nandgaon, Kalwan, Chandwad, Yevla, Niphad and Dindori.

Dindori Lok Sabha Contituency is a Tribal reserved Lok Sabha constituency and it will go for polling on May 20, during phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Dindori is expected to be an interesting battle as the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress-led bloc) are leaving no stone unturned in securing victory this election season. First-time sitting BJP MP Dr Bharti Pawar who is also the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Tribal Affairs will fight it out with Bhaskar Bhagare of Sharad Pawar's NCP.

It is not going to be a cake walk for the NCP as the BJP has been winning Lok Sabha elections in Dindori since 2009. Only if the anti-incumbency factor works in favour of NCP, the party will be able to give a tough fight against the BJP. BJP has been emerging victorious since 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

In 2019, BJP's Bharati Pawar emerged victorious securing 5,67,470 votes. Bharati had defeated Dhanraj Mahale of the NCP by a margin of 1,98,779 votes. In 2014, Harishchandra Devram Chavan of the BJP had clinched victory by securing 5,42,784 votes. He had defeated NCP's Charati Pawar by a margin of 2,47,619 votes. Harishchandra Devram Chavan of the BJP had won the 2009 elections as well getting 28,1,254 votes. He had defeated Narhari Sitaram Zirwal of the NCP with a margin of 37,347 votes.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.