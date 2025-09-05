Mumbai News: DG Railway Health Services Inaugurates Advanced CT & MRI Centre At Jagjivan Ram Hospital

Dr. Jagdish Chandra, Director General, Railway Health Services, Railway Board, visited Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital (JRH), Mumbai on 04th September, 2025. On this occasion Dr. Jagdish Chandra inaugurated a state-of-the-art CT and MRI Scan Centre at the hospital campus. Vivek Kumar Gupta - General Manager Western Railway, Dr. Konda Anuradha - Principal Chief Medical Director Western Railway, Dr. Mamta Sharma - Medical Director/JRH, along with senior doctors, officials and union representatives of Western Railway were also present.

According to Western Railway, the new CT & MRI Centre at JRH is equipped with advanced medical imaging facilities designed for patient comfort and clinical efficiency. The Advanced 3T MRI machine offers enhanced precision with faster scan times, while the 128-slice CT scanner provides high-resolution images with reduced radiation exposure, ensuring patient safety. This facility has been established under a Public-Private Partnership (Install, Operate, Maintain & Provide Services) with Eskag Sanjeevani Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata.

Following the inauguration, Dr. Jagdish Chandra interacted with the staff, reviewed the facilities created under the PPP project, and offered valuable guidance for further enhancement of healthcare services. Vivek Kumar Gupta, GM/WR, expressed satisfaction over the timely completion of the project and congratulated the entire team for bringing advanced diagnostic technology for the benefit of railway beneficiaries.

Jagjivan Ram Hospital (JRH), a zonal hospital of Western Railway under the Ministry of Railways, is a premier tertiary-level referral hospital with a bed strength of 361. It provides comprehensive medical care across basic specialities and super-specialty disciplines, including Cardiology, Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Joint Replacement Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Urology, Renal Dialysis, Oncosurgery, Corneal Transplantation and more.

The newly inaugurated CT & MRI Centre will play a crucial role in providing accurate diagnostic imaging, aiding treatment planning and monitoring across a wide range of medical conditions. With skilled professionals and modern technology, this facility will significantly strengthen patient care and benefit thousands of railway employees, their families, as well as patients from nearby areas.