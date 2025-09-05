Mumbai News: BEST To Transition Entire Fleet To Electric Buses By 2027

BEST | Representation Image

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking entire fleet will comprise electric buses by the end of 2027. The move is expected to significantly reduce air pollution in Mumbai, with an estimated annual reduction of 3,18,296 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions, stated a report issued recently by the BMC Environment Department.

As of March 2025, BEST operates a total of 2,731 buses, out of which 612 are owned directly by the undertaking, and 2,119 are running under a wet-lease model. Significantly, 91% of the current fleet already consists of environmentally friendly Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and electric buses.

“This transition to a fully electric fleet is a vital step towards a cleaner, greener Mumbai,” said a senior official. “Our long-term vision is aligned with global climate goals and local needs for improved air quality.”

The introduction of electric buses is part of a broader effort by the Mumbai city administration to combat climate change and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. In addition to environmental benefits, electric buses are expected to lower operating costs and offer a quieter, more comfortable ride for passengers.

BEST has been gradually increasing its electric bus count through partnerships with private operators under the wet-lease model. With continued support from government schemes and investments in charging infrastructure, the undertaking is confident in meeting its 2027 deadline.

"The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is often hailed as the second lifeline of Mumbai, after the suburban railway network.In the month of August, BEST buses registerd passenger count of 60,930,405 (over 6 crore passengers). During the same month, BEST earned a passenger revenue of Rs 774,735,488 (approximately Rs 77.47 crore). This revenue is primarily collected through ticket sales, bus passes, and digital ticketing platforms" said a senior officer.