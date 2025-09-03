Eid-e-Milad 2025: 25+ Best Wishes, Messages To Send Your Loved Ones

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known simply as Eid-e-Milad, is an important festival in Islam observed in the third month of the Islamic calendar, Rabi’ al-Awwal. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, the last messenger of Islam. It is also believed that Prophet Muhammad passed away on the same day, adding to the spiritual significance of the observance.

Date of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025

As per the Islamic calendar, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is commemorated every year on the 12th day of Rabi’ al-Awwal. In 2025, the festival will begin on the evening of Wednesday, September 3, and conclude on Thursday, September 4. However, the exact date may vary depending on the sighting of the moon in different regions.