Navi Mumbai Traffic Diversions Announced For Eid-e-Milad Procession On September 8; Check Out Details

Traffic |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions and diversions in Koparkhairane on September 8 for the Hazrat Mohammad Prophet Jayanti Utsav (Eid-e-Milad) procession.

According to officials, the procession will include around 8 to 10 tempos, 4 to 5 horse-drawn carriages, 15 to 20 cars/jeeps, and 100 to 125 motorcycles, with thousands of participants expected from Airoli, Digha, Rabale, Bhimnagar, Sai Nagar, Kalwa, Waghoba Nagar, Chinchpada, and Ganesh Nagar areas. The procession will culminate at Ghansoli Dargah, where recitations, devotional singing (Naat), and readings will take place.

To ensure smooth traffic management, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Tirupati Kakade, has ordered that from 12:00 noon until the end of the procession on September 8, entry of all vehicles will be prohibited on the stretch from Rekha Sweet Home, Ghansoli Dargah (Sector-2) to Sachi Hotel under the Koparkhairane bridge.

Read Also Eid-E-Milad Holiday In Mumbai Rescheduled To September 8 Amid Ganesh Visarjan

As part of the diversions, vehicles coming from Ghansoli Station towards Koparkhairane will be rerouted via a right turn at Kulsumn Hotel, Sector-3, and then through Rajendra Ashram junction to their destinations. Similarly, vehicles travelling from Koparkhairane Railway Station towards Ghansoli Dargah will be diverted via Sector-1 Koparkhairane and Varishta Chowk before rejoining regular routes.

The traffic restrictions will not apply to emergency and essential service vehicles, including ambulances, fire brigade, police vehicles, government vehicles, and passenger buses engaged in public transport, Kakade added.