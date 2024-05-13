Dhule Seat, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results

Dhule: Dhule Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 48 Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituencies in the vast state of Maharashtra in western India. Dule constituency was formed in 2008 and presently has 6 Assembly seats including- Dhule rural, Dhule city, Sindkheda, Malegaon Central, Malegaon Outer and Baglan. Dhule is all set to go for polls on May 20, 2024 during phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Subhash Ramrao Bhamre (BJP) Vs Shobha Dinesh Bacchav (INC)

Dhule will see a tough fight between BJP's Subhash Ramrao Bhamre and INC's Shobha Dinesh Bacchav. The key factors that govern the political dynamics of Dhule are Muslim voters and Maratha-Patil factor. Dhule is a strong hold of the Bharatiya Janata Party as the party has been winning the seat since 2009. Apart from the Maratha-Patil factor, the entry of parties like Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and MIM into the battleground of Dhule have been impacting the Muslim votes making it easier for the BJP to clinch majority.

Previous election results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre of BJP scored a hat-trick of victory from this seat, he got 6,13,533 votes. While Kunal Rohidas Patil of Congress stood second with 3,84,290 votes and Nabi Ahmed Ahmadullah of VBA stood third with 39,449 votes. 55.42 percent voting was recorded in this Lok Sabha seat.

Congress has held the Dhule Lok Sabha seat for a long time however since 1996 it has been sometime going to Congress while some times to BJP. BJP has been winning the seat consistently since 2009.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre of the BJP secured a hat-trick by securing 6,13,533 votes. He had defeated Congress' Kunal Rohidar Patil by a margin of 2,29,243 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre of BJP had won from Dhule seat, he securing 5,29,450 votes. He had defeated Congress' Amrishbhai Rasiklal Patel with a margin of 19,419 votes. In 2009, BJP's Pratap Narayanrao Sonawane clinched victory securing 2,63,260 votes. He had defeated Amrishbhai Rasiklal Patel of the Congress by a margin of 7,765 votes.

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.