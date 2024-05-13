Baharampur Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Fights, Previous Results & Schedule

Previously known as Berhampore, Baharampur is one of the important general category parliamentary seats out of 42 seats in West Bengal. This seat has remained a bastion of the congress party since its victory over the left in 1999 under the leadership of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and its set to witness polls on 13th may during the 4th phase of lok sabha election.

Baharampur comes under the Murshidabad District with seven assembly segments (Burdwan, Kandi, Bharatpur, Rejinagar, Beldanga, Baharampur and Naoda).



Prime competitors for this seat

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress Party will contest again in this seat after winning since 1999 competing against Dr. Nirmal Kumar Saha of the BJP and AITMC’s Yusuf Pathan in this year's general elections, among the long number of contenders racing for this prominent seat. Congress is aiming to reclaim victory in this seat after making significant gains, since the decline of the Left.

Previous polls archive

The Congress Party (INC) defeated AITMC’s Apurba Sarkar in the General elections in 2019 with 45.47 % vote share securing 5,91,106 votes. He was defeated by a margin of 80,696 votes. In 2014 Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury emerged victorious securing 5,83,549 votes with 51.4 % vote share, Making AITMC’s Indranil Sen as a runner up by a margin of 3,56,567 votes.

previous lok sabha elections winners | FPJ

In 2009, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Congress defeated Pramothes Mukherjee from revolutionary socialist party securing a total of 5,41,920 Votes with 56.91 % of vote share. He had defeated the runner-up by a margin of 1,86,977 votes.

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.