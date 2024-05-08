Maval Seat, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results | FPJ

Maval Lok Sabha Seat is one of the key seats among the 48 constituencies that are spread across the state of Maharashtra. Maval Lok Sabha constituency was created on 19 February 2008. The seat has six Vidhan Sabha segments namely- Panvel, Karjat, Uran, Maval, which are a part of Raigad district and Chinchwad and Pimpri that fall in Pune district.

Maval Lok Sabha Seat has six vidhan sabha segments | FPJ

Maval Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the ten seats in Maharashtra where polling will be held on May 13 during phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Its a high stakes battle that has potential to make a significant impact on the Maharashtra Lok Sabha election results.

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjog Waghere Patil vs Shine Sena's Shrirang Barne | FPJ

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjog Waghere Patil vs Shine Sena's Shrirang Barne

Among the exhaustive list of candidates that will fight it out for the high profile seat, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjog Waghere Patil and Shine Sena's Shrirang Barne will be facing each other in this years general elections. Shrirang Barne is eyeing a hattrick this time after clinching victory from the seat in 2019 and 2014.

Previous Lok Sabha Election Results

In 2019, Shiv Sena (UBT) had won the General elections securing 7,20,663 votes defeating NCP's Parth Pawar. Pawar was defeated by a margin of 2,15,913 votes. In 2014 too, Shiv Sena (UBT) has emerged victorious securing 5,12,223 votes. He had defeated Laxman Pandurang Jagtap of the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWPI) by a margin of 1,57,394 votes.

Maval: Past Lok Sabha Winners | FPJ

In 2009, Shiv Sena's Gajanan Babar had defeated NCP's Azam Pansare securing a total of 3,64,857 votes. He had defeated the runner-up by a margin of 80,619 votes.

MAVAL: Previous Lok Sabha Election Results | FPJ

Counting of votes for Lok Sbaha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.