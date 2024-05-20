Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 15.93 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Across 13 Seats In State; Mumbai Sees Maximum Of 17.53 Pc | Shashank Parade

Mumbai: In the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, 13 constituencies recorded an average voter turnout of 15.93% by 11 AM. Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections began at 7:00 AM today, May 20, 2024. By 11:00 AM, the average voter turnout across the 13 constituencies was 15.93%.

Voter Turnout In All Seats Of Maharashtra Today

Here is the voter turnout percentage for each of the 13 constituencies in the fifth phase:

- Dhule: 17.38%

- Dindori: 19.50%

- Nashik: 16.30%

- Palghar: 18.60%

- Bhiwandi: 14.79%

- Kalyan: 11.46%

- Thane: 14.86%

- Mumbai North: 14.71%

- Mumbai North West: 17.53%

- Mumbai North East: 17.01%

- Mumbai North Central: 15.73%

- Mumbai South Central: 16.69%

- Mumbai South: 12.75%

Polling At All 6 Seats In Mumbai Underway

Notably, elections in 6 Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai are underway for Phase 5. The seats are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central.

The other constituencies of Maharashtra that are a part of the ongoing election in the fifth phase include Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Thane.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second largest after Uttar Pradesh. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, running from April 19 to June 1. The counting and results will be declared on June 4.