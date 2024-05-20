Senior Bollywood Celebs Cast Votes In Mumbai: Dharmendra To Gulzar

By: Sachin T | May 20, 2024

Several senior Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai to cast their votes on Monday (May 20) in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Veteran actor Dharmendra arrived to vote and he was all smiles as he flaunted his inked finger

Photo by Varinder Chawla

After casting his vote, actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal demanded penalties and punishments for non-voters

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Veteran lyricist Gulzar was spotted at a polling booth in Bandra with his daughter, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor was seen in grey track pants and plain t-shirt as he stepped out to vote

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actress and politician Hema Malini was all smiles as she showed her inked finger to paps

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker David Dhawan arrived at a polling booth in Juhu to cast his vote with actor-son Varun Dhawan

