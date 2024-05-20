Senior Bollywood Celebs Cast Votes In Mumbai: Dharmendra To Gulzar

By: Sachin T | May 20, 2024
Several senior Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai to cast their votes on Monday (May 20) in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Veteran actor Dharmendra arrived to vote and he was all smiles as he flaunted his inked finger
Photo by Varinder Chawla
After casting his vote, actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal demanded penalties and punishments for non-voters
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Veteran lyricist Gulzar was spotted at a polling booth in Bandra with his daughter, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor was seen in grey track pants and plain t-shirt as he stepped out to vote
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Actress and politician Hema Malini was all smiles as she showed her inked finger to paps
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Veteran Bollywood filmmaker David Dhawan arrived at a polling booth in Juhu to cast his vote with actor-son Varun Dhawan
Thanks For Reading!