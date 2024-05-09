Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Food Items You Can Consume While Fasting On Akha Teej

By: Rahul M | May 09, 2024

Most people observe fast on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej. But fasting does not mean you starve yourself and eat nothing. Here a few food items you can consume while fasting:

Sabudana is widely consumed in India, especially on the days when people fast. It keeps you full for longer. But if you prefer not consuming sago, you go for other food items.

Upawas Thalipeeth is a mini paratha that is not made out of grains so that you can consume it even during the fast. They are made of rajgira flour, barnyad millet (bhagar) flour, sago flour and is combined with some spices.

Whatever you eat during your fast, make sure you use pink salt (Saindha Namak)

Makhana is low in calories and makes for great snack which can also be consumed on a fast. You can try making Makhana Kheer during your fast.

Amaranth (Rajgira) is also a widely consumed food during fast. It is protein-rich and keeps you full for a long time.

Potatoes and even sweet potatoes make for items that can be consumed during fast. They're rich in potassium and can have other health benefits too.

