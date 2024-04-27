Painted Shuttlecocks To Turkish Carpets: INSIDE Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe’s Quirky Haldi Decor (WATCH)

In March 2024, Taapsee Pannu married her longtime boyfriend and badminton player, Mathias Boe, in Udaipur. It was an intimate affair; in fact, the wedding was so private that the couple had not yet shared their wedding pictures.

However, the wedding planning company, The Wedding Factory, which is owned by Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu and Farah Sood, shared an exclusive inside video of Taapsee and Mathias's Haldi decor, which is all things quirky.

Check out the video:

The video is comprised of custom-illustrated blocks, painted shuttlecocks with genda phool, artisanal Indian installations with Disco balls, potted flowers with miniature centrepieces, a multi-coloured lounge setting, a full-bloom haldi throne, Turkish carpets and spices, and an Indi fusion DJ console.

Earlier, Taapsee revealed that she would not be sharing her wedding photos. She told the Hindustan Times, "I’m not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens. I’ve signed up for this, not my partner or the people who were at the wedding. "That’s why I’ve kept it to myself. The intention was never to keep it a secret; I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I’ll start getting worried about how it is perceived."

Taapsee and Mathias met each other in 2013 and were in a relationship for over 10 years.