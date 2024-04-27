 Painted Shuttlecocks To Turkish Carpets: INSIDE Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe’s Quirky Haldi Decor (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPainted Shuttlecocks To Turkish Carpets: INSIDE Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe’s Quirky Haldi Decor (WATCH)

Painted Shuttlecocks To Turkish Carpets: INSIDE Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe’s Quirky Haldi Decor (WATCH)

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe tied the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur in March 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 07:50 PM IST
article-image

In March 2024, Taapsee Pannu married her longtime boyfriend and badminton player, Mathias Boe, in Udaipur. It was an intimate affair; in fact, the wedding was so private that the couple had not yet shared their wedding pictures.

However, the wedding planning company, The Wedding Factory, which is owned by Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu and Farah Sood, shared an exclusive inside video of Taapsee and Mathias's Haldi decor, which is all things quirky.

Check out the video:

Read Also
From Danish Wedding Outfits To Punjabi Bridal Entry: All You Need To Know About Taapsee Pannu,...
article-image
Read Also
'Want To Live Happily Every Day': Taapsee Pannu In Her FIRST Interview After Marrying Mathias Boe
article-image

The video is comprised of custom-illustrated blocks, painted shuttlecocks with genda phool, artisanal Indian installations with Disco balls, potted flowers with miniature centrepieces, a multi-coloured lounge setting, a full-bloom haldi throne, Turkish carpets and spices, and an Indi fusion DJ console.

Earlier, Taapsee revealed that she would not be sharing her wedding photos. She told the Hindustan Times, "I’m not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens. I’ve signed up for this, not my partner or the people who were at the wedding. "That’s why I’ve kept it to myself. The intention was never to keep it a secret; I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I’ll start getting worried about how it is perceived."

Read Also
VIDEO: Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe Flaunt Sizzling Chemistry As They Dance At Sangeet Night
article-image

Taapsee and Mathias met each other in 2013 and were in a relationship for over 10 years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Painted Shuttlecocks To Turkish Carpets: INSIDE Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe’s Quirky Haldi Decor...

Painted Shuttlecocks To Turkish Carpets: INSIDE Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe’s Quirky Haldi Decor...

Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Stringent MCOCA Sections Invoked By Mumbai Police

Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Stringent MCOCA Sections Invoked By Mumbai Police

Kalki 2898 AD: Netizens Call Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's NEW Poster 'Desi Version...

Kalki 2898 AD: Netizens Call Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's NEW Poster 'Desi Version...

Producer Kundan Singh Reacts To Krishna Mukherjee's Harassment Allegations: 'She Took A Step Ahead...

Producer Kundan Singh Reacts To Krishna Mukherjee's Harassment Allegations: 'She Took A Step Ahead...

Dekh Ab Tere Paise Kaise Nikalte Hai': Krishna Mukherjee On Producer Kundan Singh's Accusations,...

Dekh Ab Tere Paise Kaise Nikalte Hai': Krishna Mukherjee On Producer Kundan Singh's Accusations,...