 VIDEO: Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe Flaunt Sizzling Chemistry As They Dance At Sangeet Night
Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe got married in an intimate ceremony after dating for 10 years.

Updated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 06:11 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu got married to her longtime boyfriend, badminton player Mathias Boe, in an intimate ceremony on March 23, 2024. While the couple is yet to share official photos from their wedding, a new video from their sangeet night is doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, Taapsee and Mathias can be seen flaunting their sizzling chemistry as they dance to Bruno Mars' song Just The Way You Are. The actress was seen wearing a sharara set; Boe, on the other hand, wore a pink suit.

Check out the videos:

While in another video, Taapsee danced to Le Gayi from the movie, Dil Toh Pagal Hai with her sister Shagun Pannu.

Earlier, a leaked video showed Taapsee and Mathias exchanging varmala. Ditching the traditional red lehenga, the actress opted for a heavy Punjabi suit, Mathias wore a sherwani and pagdi.

In the backgroung, Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh's iconic song Kothe Te Aa Mahiya was heard playing as Taapsee walked towards Mathias to marry him.

Reportedly, the couple's wedding took place in Udaipur. According to News 18's report, not many Bollywood celebrities were part of Taapsee's wedding. “Taapsee’s Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati joined the guests at her and Mathais’ wedding. Anurag Kashyap, who shares a rather close bond with Taapsee and has directed her in films like Manmarziyaan and Dobaara and produced Saand Ki Aankh also flew to Udaipur," added the source.

