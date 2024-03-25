Taapsee Pannu Spotted Wearing Sindoor In UNSEEN Holi Pic With Mathias Boe, Others Amid Reports Of Wedding

Reports of Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu getting married to renowned Badminton player and longtime Mathias Boe surfaced on the internet on Monday. And a new photo of the actress further fuelled the reports as she can be seen wearing sindoor, while being accompanied by Mathias and their friends.

Actor Abhilash Thapliyal, who happens to be a close friend of Taapsee, took to his Instagram handle on Monday to share a photo in which the friends can be seen celebrating Holi together. In the picture, the Pink actress can be seen wearing a blue kurta with colours all over her face, but what caught the eyes of the netizens was the sindoor on the actress' forehead.

Mathias too can be seen standing in the background in the photo with red colour on his face. Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu also featured in the picture.

Taapsee and Mathias reportedly tied the knot in Udaipur on March 23, Saturday, in a hush-hush wedding ceremony. It was attended by the family members of the duo and the closest friends including Abhilash, Anurag Kashyap, Kanika Dhillon, Pavail Gulati, and others.

The couple is yet to announce the wedding on social media and fans are waiting with bated breath to see photos of Taapsee as a bride.

Taapsee and Mathias reportedly met back in 2013 and they fell in love almost instantly. The latter is an established badminton player from Denmark and he has several titles and medals to his credit. In 2020, he announced his retirement from the game and at present, he is the men's doubles coach for the Indian national badminton team.