What Is The Age Gap Between Taapsee Pannu & To-Be Husband Mathias Boe?

Actress Taapsee Pannu is reportedly all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend, badminton player Mathias Boe, in March. The two have been in a relationship for more than 10 years now, and looks like they are all set to take their relationship to the next level pretty soon.

Taapsee and Mathias met each other in 2013 and fell in love. They have been dating since then and have been enjoying a steady relationship away from the public glare.

Reportedly, Taapsee and Mathias have decided to get married in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family. The wedding will happen both as per Sikh and Christian rituals.

Taapsee-Mathias age gap

Taapsee was born on August 1, 1987, in a Jat Sikh family. The 36-year-old actress marked her debut in 2010 and has wormed in numerous Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films in the past 14 years.

Mathias, on the other hand, is presently aged 43, and he is a well-known badminton player from Denmark. After winning several titles, he announced his retirement from the sport in 2020. At present, he is the men's doubles coach for the Indian national badminton team.

Taapsee and Mathias have an age gap of seven years between them, but despite the difference, the two seem to be head over heels in love with each other.

Taapsee's upcoming projects

Both Taapsee and Mathias have remained tightlipped about the wedding rumours as of yet, and fans of the actress are excited to see her turn into a modern day bride on her special day.

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Haseen Dillruba 2, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. She also has Khel Khel Mein with Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in her kitty.