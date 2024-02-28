Who Is Mathias Boe? All You Need To Know About Taapsee Pannu's To-Be Husband

Actress Taapsee Pannu is reportedly all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in March this year. While the couple has not officially announced the wedding, rumours are rife that it will be an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, with only close friends and family members in attendance.

If reports are to be believed, Taapsee and Mathias will get married in a grand ceremony, which will be a fusion between Sikh and Christian cultures, respecting the roots of both the bride and the groom.

Taapsee and Mathias have been in a relationship for more than 10 years now.

Who is Mathias Boe?

For those unversed, Mathias is an established badminton player from Denmark. He has several titles to his name and has secured medals in French Opens, Summer Olympics, European Games, among others.

Mathias was declared as the gold medalist in the 2015 European Games, and the silver medalist at the 2012 Summer Olympics. He even won the European Badminton Championship in 2012 and 2017.

After a successful career, Mathias announced his retirement in 2020 at the age of 39. At present, he is the men's doubles coach for the Indian national badminton team.

About Taapsee and Mathias Boe

Taapsee and Mathias reportedly began dating in 2013, and while they have never tried to hide their relationship from the public, they are quite lowkey when it comes to social media PDA.

The two are often seen trotting across the globe together and exploring exotic locations, enjoying one adventure at a time.

In an earlier interview, the actress had said that she had no plans of leaving Mathias and that she was "way too happy in the relationship".