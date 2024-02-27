Taapsee Pannu To Marry BF Mathias Boe In March 2024 In Udaipur, No Bollywood A-Listers Invited: Report

It looks like we will be witnessing yet another Bollywood actress' wedding soon after Rakul Preet Singh, as Taapsee Pannu is all set to tie the knot to her longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe, according to a report on NDTV.

According to the the report, the couple will get married in Udaipur in March 2024. "The wedding extravaganza is set to take place in the enchanting city of Udaipur. We have heard that it's going to be a complete family affair and no big Bollywood A-listers are expected," added the source.

However, an official confirmation from the couple is yet awaited.

The source adds that Taapsee and Mathias will get married in a grand ceremony that will be a blend of the duo's rich traditions of Sikhism and Christianity.

The couple have been reportedly dating for more than 10 years.

Earlier, in an interview with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Taapsee talked about her relationship with Boe and said that she met him in 2013 when she made her debut in Bollywood with Chashme Baddoor and has been with the same person ever since.

"I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship. But what I hear from people around me, it is very difficult to find someone after you become an actor because you start doubting the genuineness of that person," said the Dunki actress.