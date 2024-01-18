Taapsee Pannu On Her Over 10 Year-Long Relationship With Boyfriend Mathias Boe: 'I Am Way Too Happy'...

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is enjoying the success of her latest film Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan, has opened up about her decade-long relationship with boyfriend, badminton player-turned-coach Mathias Boe. The actress said she is 'way too happy in the relationship' and has no thoughts of being with anyone else.

During an interaction with entrepreneur Raj Shamani, Taapsee reportedly satted, "I am with the same person since the past ten years, I started acting 13 years back and I met him the year I was making my debut in Bollywood."

She added, "And I have been with the same person since then. And I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship."

In a prior conversation with TOI, Taapsee shared that she doesn't shy away from acknowledging her relationship. She mentioned that while neither of them is inclined towards PDA, they manage to find time for each other. She also revealed that this commitment has sustained their long-distance relationship for over nine years.

While Taapsee is quite chatty about her films and professional life in general, she has consciously refrained from speaking about her love life in public.

A few months back, during an interactive session with fans on Instagram, a user also asked her "Shaadi kab karoge?", and to that, Taapsee had a cheeky reply. "So when I am getting married? I am not pregnant as yet. So not anytime soon. I will let you all know," she said, before breaking into a laughter.

In an earlier interview, Taapsee had also said that she will get married only when she feels she wants to and is ready to have babies. She also stated that she does not want an elaborate wedding, but instead, an intimate one with close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba with Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal.