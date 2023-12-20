Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal Celebrate Wrap Of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 20, 2023
On December 19, Taapsee Pannu celebrated the wrap of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba with the cast and crew of the movie.
Photo Via Instagram
Producer Kanika Dhillon shared several images from the bash featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal.
Kanika Dhillon also penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram, expressing gratitude to Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba team.
Kanika wrote, “Big love to my haseendilruba @taapsee - it’s a special year for both of us!! @vikrantmassey ur talent shines like no other- can’t wait to see more of u on screen! @sunsunnykhez well outstanding is an understatement! Watching u perform in this film is a delight!! @jaypraddesai - our director welcome to the world of haseen dilruba with ur own cool swag! @rajshekharis thank u for the beautiful words. @cypplofficial @tseries.official.”
Reacting to the photos, Taapsee Pannu commented, "Let’s raise the temperature of 2024 further!"
Meanwhile, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is a sequel to Haseen Dillruba, which premiered on Netflix in 2021.
Jimmy Sheirgill is also seen in the picture as he posed with the cast of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.
In January 2023, Taapsee Pannu shared the first look of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and wrote, "Ek naye sheher mein, phir ek baar…tehelka machaane aa rahi hai, humari Hasseen Dillruba!"
