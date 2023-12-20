Salman Khan Holds Mom Salma Close At Sohail Khan's Birthday Bash

By: Sachin T | December 20, 2023

Bollywood actor Sohail Khan turned 53 on December 20 and on the eve of his birthday, his close friends and family members came together to celebrate his special day in Mumbai

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Salman Khan and others were seen partying hard on Tuesday night at a posh restaurant in Mumbai

Being the doting son that he is, Salman was seen holding his mother Salma close and escorting her to their car

Salim Khan also attended his youngest son's birthday bash and greeted the paps as he left

Arpita Khan arrived with husband Ayush Sharma and their kids Ahil and Aayat

Close friends of the Khans, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza twinned in black and white as they reached the venue

Iulia Vantur aced the denim look as she arrived to celebrate Sohail's birthday with the Khan-daan

