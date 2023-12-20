Salman Khan Holds Mom Salma Close At Sohail Khan's Birthday Bash

By: Sachin T | December 20, 2023
Bollywood actor Sohail Khan turned 53 on December 20 and on the eve of his birthday, his close friends and family members came together to celebrate his special day in Mumbai
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Salman Khan and others were seen partying hard on Tuesday night at a posh restaurant in Mumbai
Being the doting son that he is, Salman was seen holding his mother Salma close and escorting her to their car
Salim Khan also attended his youngest son's birthday bash and greeted the paps as he left
Arpita Khan arrived with husband Ayush Sharma and their kids Ahil and Aayat
Close friends of the Khans, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza twinned in black and white as they reached the venue
Iulia Vantur aced the denim look as she arrived to celebrate Sohail's birthday with the Khan-daan
