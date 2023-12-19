Alia Bhatt To Janhvi Kapoor: Stunning On-Screen Brides Of 2023

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 19, 2023
Kiara Advani, who played a bride in Satyaprem Ki Katha donned a white lehenga that featured mirror work.
Photo Via Instagram
Alia Bhatt, who played the role of Rani, in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, wore an orange lehenga from Manish Malhotra.
In Dream Girl 2, Ananya Panday wore a pink-hued lehenga choli, adorned with gota patti work.
In Bawaal, Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing a beautiful red lehenga set that had gold detailing on it.
Sara Ali Khan, who plays Soumya in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke wore an ethnic bright pink saree.
Mrunal Thakur as Veda in Lust Stories 2, opted for a beautiful red lehenga.
In Tiku Weds Sheru. Avneet Kaur aka Tiku wore a pink sharara set to marry Nawazuddin Siddiqui aka Sheru.
Nayanthra aka Narmada looked ethereal in a pastel lehenga as she married Shah Rukh Khan aka Azad in Jawan.
Radhika Apte, who played the role of Pallavi Menke, a Dalit bride in Made in Heaven 2 and wore a white and golden saree
