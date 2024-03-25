Taapsee Pannu Gets Married To Mathias Boe In Hush-Hush Wedding In Udaipur: Report

Actress Taapsee Pannu and longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe are now officially married! While the two have not announced their wedding yet, reports have it that they are now man and wife, and that they got married in a private ceremony in Udaipur.

As per a report by News18, Taapsee and Mathias tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on March 23 in Udaipur, and it was attended by the closest friends and family members of the couple.

The pre-wedding festivities reportedly kickstarted on March 20, and the two are expected to announce their wedding to the world soon.

As per reports, Taapsee's Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati attended the wedding in Udaipur. Kanika Dhillon, who penned Haseen Dillruba, Dunki, and other films, also seemed to be a part of the wedding.

On Sunday, Kanika shared a slew of photos on her social media handle in which she can be seen posing, all decked up for a wedding. While she did not mention whose wedding it was, she used the hashtag '#MereYaarKiShaadi' in the caption.

Taapsee and Mathias met each other and fell in love in 2013 and they have been going strong for the past 11 years now. Mathias is a renowned badminton player from Denmark, and after winning several titles and clinching many medals, he announced his retirement in 2020.

At present, he is the men's doubles coach for the Indian national badminton team.

Taapsee and Mathias are often seen enjoying exotic vacations across the globe and they are mostly accompanied by the actress' sister Shagun Pannu. The two also have an age difference of seven years between them, but despite that, they seem to be head over heels in love with each other.