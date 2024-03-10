Taapsee Pannu Says Had To Kiss 'Many Frogs' Before Finding Mathias Boe, Reacts To Wedding Rumours

Taapsee Pannu and badminton player Mathias Boe have been together for ten years now. She met him in 2013 when she made her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor and has been with him ever since.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Taapsee talked about her past dating experiences and said that she has not had a flamboyant dating life, and just like others, she also had to kiss many frogs before she reached her prince.

However, as she matured and started working, she found herself with the same person, and the reason for it is that he (Mathias) is a mature man and not just a boy. is because he is a mature man, not just a boy, which is a huge difference to her.

The actress said that before meeting Mathias, she believed that only a mature man could provide the sense of security that she needed in a relationship.

Recently, NDTV reported that Taapsee and Mathias will get married in March in Udaipur. Reacting to the wedding rumours, she said that she does want to get married someday, and when she does, people will know.

"It's pointless to start rumours now. If you wanted to speculate, you should have started ten years ago when I began dating this man because I knew then that whenever I do get married, it will be to him. But I don't understand why there's so much curiosity," added Pannu.

She said that people love her for her work, and she does not want to give explanations about her personal life.

"If you let it be, I will share the news at the right time. If there's something to announce, I will do it. It's not like I'm doing anything dishonest or illegal. I am single, and they don't expect me to get married or what? I have been very honest about my relationships, I haven't hidden anything. So, whenever it happens, you will know," she concluded.