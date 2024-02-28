Taapsee Pannu REACTS To Reports Of Her Wedding With Boyfriend Mathias Boe In Udaipur: 'I Will Never...'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu reacted to reports of her wedding with her longtime boyfriend, badminton player Mathias Boe. On Tuesday, several media reports stated that the Dunki actress is all set to tie the knot with Mathias in March, 2024, in Udaipur. However, their wedding date has not been revealed yet.

On Wednesday, Taapsee said she would not like to share details about her personal life with the media. According to a report in India Today, Taapsee said, "I have never given any clarification regarding my personal life and I never will."

A report in NDTV stated that the couple will tie the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members in a grand ceremony that will be a blend of Sikh and Christian rituals. Also, Bollywood A-listers are not on the guest list. However, an official confirmation from the couple is awaited.

Taapsee and Mathias have reportedly been in a relationship for more than 10 years now. They met each other in 2013 and fell in love. They have been dating since then and have been enjoying a steady relationship away from the public glare.

While Taapsee is 36 years old, Mathias is 43. He is a well-known badminton player from Denmark. After winning several titles, he announced his retirement from the sport in 2020. Presently, he is the men's doubles coach for the Indian national badminton team.

In one of her interviews in January 2024, the actress said she is 'way too happy in the relationship' and has no thoughts of being with anyone else.

During an interaction with entrepreneur Raj Shamani, Taapsee reportedly stated, "I am with the same person since the past ten years, I started acting 13 years back and I met him the year I was making my debut in Bollywood. And I have been with the same person since then. And I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Haseen Dillruba 2, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. The actress also has Khel Khel Mein with Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in the pipeline.