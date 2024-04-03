WATCH: 'Bride' Taapsee Pannu Dances All The Way To Groom Mathias Boe In LEAKED Wedding Video

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu got married to longtime boyfriend, badminton player Mathias Boe, on March 23 in Udaipur, and while the couple is yet to share the official pictures from their wedding, a new video has now surfaced online from the varmala ceremony. In the video, Taapsee can be seen dancing her heart out as she walked towards her groom, waiting for her on the ramp.

The video which has now gone viral seems to be recorded by one of the guests present at the intimate wedding. Taapsee can be seen wearing a traditional red salwar suit, while Mathias donned an ivory sherwani, complete with a 'sehra'.

Taapsee, accompanied by her bridesmaids, walked up to Mathias, and the couple exchanged garlands. The groom was seen planting a cute peck on the actress' cheeks and the two even danced and swayed as they were showered with rose petals.

For her wedding, Taapsee wore a red traditional Punjabi dress with heavy golden border, and matching dupatta. She can also be seen flaunting a heavy golden kaleeras and a quintessential Punjabi paranda. Her bridesmaids escorted her to the mandap by holding a red chaadar over her head.

While Taapsee has been posting regularly on her social media handles, she has remained tightlipped about the news around her wedding.

The wedding in Udaipur was attended by the closest friends and family members of the bride and groom, including filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Kanika Dhillon, Pavail Gulati, and others.

Taapsee and Mathias fell in love in 2013 and they have been in a steady relationship ever since. While they never shied away from accepting their relationship in public, Mathias chose to stay away from the limelight most of the times.

Mathias is a renowned badminton player from Denmark, and after winning several titles and clinching many medals, he announced his retirement in 2020. He is the men's doubles coach for the Indian national badminton team presently.