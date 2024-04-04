 'Want To Live Happily Every Day': Taapsee Pannu In Her FIRST Interview After Marrying Mathias Boe
Taapsee Pannu added that she is not aiming to become the 'biggest thing ever'

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 03:29 PM IST
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who recently secretly got married to badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur, has stated that she wants to life happily everyday. In the first interview published after her marriage, the actress opened up about how she has started to enjoy life beyond her acting and film career.

Sharing insights about her potential projects Taapsee told Elle that she does not wish to invest time in things that will not stand the test of time.

"At this point, I feel my professional choices are driven by the value of my time. I want to be sure if taking up a certain project is worth my time because I want to enjoy life beyond work. The second factor is relevance. I would love to cherish my filmography years from now. So, I don’t want to," the Dunki actress said.

Taapsee added that she is not aiming to become the 'biggest thing ever', however, she is looking forward to enjoying life to the fullest.

"There will always be people around you who have more or less than you, and in the hustle to reach the top, we forget that there is no top. I've realised it is better to start enjoying life beyond my profession. I’m okay with not becoming the biggest thing ever, but I want to make sure I live happily every day of my life. You are not as significant as you think you are in your head," Taapsee said.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently spending quality time with her husband. Several videos of her intimate wedding have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. In one of the videos of their varmala ceremony, the bride is seen dancing her heart out as she walked towards Mathias, waiting for her on the ramp.

Taapsee ditched lehenga and opted for a red salwar suit for her big day. On the other hand, Mathias wore an ivory sherwani.

In another video, Taapsee and Mathias are seen grooving with each other during what appears to be their sangeet night.

Taapsee and Mathias reportedly fell in love in 2013 and they had been in a steady relationship since then.

