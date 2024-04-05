From Danish Wedding Outfits To Punjabi Bridal Entry: All You Need To Know About Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe's Wedding

Actress Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur on March 23, 2024, after dating for more than 10 years. Ever since the couple's leaked video from their wedding has been making the rounds, fans have been waiting to see their official wedding photos.

However, now a new report has shared the inside details about the duo's intimate wedding. According to India Today, the actress's Danish wedding outfit was designed by Lasse Spangenberg, a Danish designer based in Denmark, who has earlier worked on outfits for Danish royalty.

On the other hand, Taapsee's Indian wedding outfit was designed by Mani Bhatia.

"Her Indian wedding outfit was adorned with 'angrakha'-style kurta and tapered pants. She made a proper Punjabi bridal entry to the melodious tunes of 'Kothe Te Aa Mahiya' by Jagjit and Chitra Singh," added the report.

Taapsee and Mathias' wedding ceremony took place at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. The guests grooved to the beats of DJ Ganesh, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Delraaz Bunshah.

On the work front, the Manmarziyaan actress will be next seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba with Sunny Kaushal and Vikrant Massey in the lead. The actress will also star in Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar.