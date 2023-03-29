 Watch: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's wedding sequence from Satyaprem Ki Katha goes viral
The viral scene from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is giving major goosebumps to all Kiara-Kartik fans.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani fans, who adored their magical chemistry in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, are now over the moon, and are eagerly awaiting the release of their upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. 

However, excitement turned to frenzy when a leaked video of the duo's wedding scene went viral on the internet. Yes, you read that right. A video from the film showing Kartik and Kiara in a wedding getup is going increasingly viral on the internet. Scroll down to know more.

In the leaked video, Kiara and Kartik can be seen taking pheras, dressed in simple pastel wedding outfits, as they shot for the wedding scene.

Netizens react to the viral clip 

As soon as this video surfaced, fans bombarded the comment section showing their excitement, with one fan jokingly writing, "Kiara be like: abhi toh phere li ab aur kitne phere." Others also expressed the joy for their favourite on-screen couple, fondly referred to as #KiarTik.

Scheduled for theatrical release on June 29, 2022, fans can't wait to see Kiara and Kartik's sizzling chemistry once again on the big screen. Despite the leaked video, the film promises to be a visual and musical treat for moviegoers, with its talented cast and crew bringing their best to the table.

About Satyaprem ki Katha 

Made under the direction of Sameer Vidwans and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, Satyaprem Ki Katha is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language musical romantic drama film.

Originally slated to be called Satyanarayan Ki Katha, the title was changed to Satyaprem Ki Katha due to controversy.

