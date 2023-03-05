‘Unbelievable’: Kartik Aaryan overwhelmed after seeing massive gathering of his fans in US

Kartik Aaryan in Dallas USA | Instagram

Bollywood’s Shehzada Kartik Aaryan recently attended a Holi event in Dallas, USA. According to some, it was one of the largest crowds ever seen for an Indian actor at an outdoor event in the United States.

It was evident from the size of the crowd gathering that the actor has a huge fan base not just in India but also across the globe.

Kartik also uploaded a video from the occasion, in which you can see him standing on the roof of a car as his fans surround him to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

The actor was in complete mood to entertain them as he danced to his Bhhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track and also performed the hook step. He then addressed his fans, waving at them and greeting them with a "Namaste’ gesture.

What Kartik Aaryan said in his Instagram post

Taking to his official Instagram account, Kartik Aaryan shared a video and stated that it’s a ‘Pardesh mein Desh vali feeling'. He called this experience ‘unbelievable’ and thanked all the fans present for coming to meet him. He also stated that this year's Holi will be memorable for him.

After he uploaded the video, his fan page was quick to respond with a comment that read, "Shehzada of Million Hearts is celebrating his Holi with 8000 fans of Dallas."

A fan wrote, "I wish I was in Dallas." Another user commented, "Ab Dallas walon ke dil chura liye ho toh Holi khelne aa jao humare saath."

Paps also shared the video

A popular paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, also shared Kartik Aaryan’s video from the festival, where he could be seen greeting his fans with folded hands.

The post stated that the actor had created madness during the Holi event in Dallas, USA, and the event witnessed a huge crowd of his fans. Check out the post attached below: