Did Abhishek Kumar And Isha Malviya Take Indirect Digs At Each Other?

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviaya, the once very much in love couple of Indian television parted ways after the latter accused Abhishek of physical violence. While Abhishek and Isha’s love and hate story is out in the open and everyone who has followed Bigg Boss is aware of the same, Abhishek, who garnered immense popularity post his stint in the show has been exploring his ‘poetic side’ a little off late and is often seen sharing various poems written by him on his Instagram stories.

The actor took to his Instagram stories today again to write a poem which looked like an indirect dig at ex girlfriend Isha Malviya and her breakup with Samarth Jurel. In this poem shared by Abhishek the actor writes, “MERE SATH JO KIA KISI OR K SATH MAT KARNA, HM INSAANO SE NA SAHI PER US KHUDA SE DARNA, ABHI SAMBHAL JAO BAD ME PACHTAOGI WARNA”

While fans of the actor were quick to assume that this looked like a dig at Isha Malviya, the actress too decided to give it back and penned a poem taking to her Instagram stories. The actress writes, “Arz kiya hai, mere naam pe aise kab tak palega? AC chala le bhai, or kitna jalega!”

For the unversed, Isha and Abhishek used to be in a relationship with each other during their time together in Udaariyan. However, they eventually parted ways and the actress made some explosive revelations about the reason during her stint in Bigg Boss. The actress was then in a relationship with Samarth Jurel, who she eventually parted ways with post her stint in the show came to an end. Samarth had also confirmed his breakup with the actress to various media portals.