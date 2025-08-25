Unseen Pics From BTS' Jin's Concert

By: Rahul M | August 25, 2025
Jin’s company, BigHit, delighted fans by sharing unseen photos from his solo RunSeokjin Ep. Tour
All images credit: BigHit (Weverse)
The RunSeokjin Ep. Tour is Jin’s first global solo concert tour, launched to support his debut album Happy and his second album Echo
The tour began on June 28, 2025, in Goyang and is set to concluded on August 10, 2025, in Amsterdam, making it a worldwide celebration of Jin’s solo journey
After completing his military service in June 2024, Jin made a grand return to music with his first studio album Happy in November 2024
Jin followed up with his second album Echo in May 2025, and the tour features songs from both albums, offering fans a mix of emotions, energy, and artistry
The released pictures capture Jin performing powerfully on stage, interacting with fans, and showcasing his charismatic stage outfits and visuals
The unseen images highlight how Jin has evolved as a solo artist while carrying the spirit of BTS, marking this tour as a milestone in his musical journey
