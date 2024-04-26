‘They Locked Me In Makeup Room,’: Krishna Mukherjee On Being Harassed By Shubh Shagun Producer

Krishna Mukherjee is a well known face in the world of television. The actress who made her debut with Star Plus’ popular show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,’ was last seen in Dangal TV’s ‘Shubh Shagun,’ opposite Shehzada Dhami. Ever since then, the actress has taken a break from television.

Well, Krishna took to her Instagram handle today to make a shocking revelation about the channel and the producer of Shubh Shagun. The actress states that she has been going through depression and anxiety for the past few months because of the producer and reveals that she was harassed on the sets of the show. The actress reveals of being locked inside the makeup room because she was unwell and states that her dues have not been cleared for the past 5 months. Krishna also reveals of receiving threats from the producer and states that she feared speaking up. She further states that she feels unsafe and reveals that the reason behind not taking up any show is her fear of going through the same thing again.

Krishna writes, “I never had the courage to speak my heart out but today I decided not to hold it back anymore. I am going through tough times and last one and a half year was not at all easy for me. I am depressed, anxious and cried my heart out when I was alone. It all started when I started doing my [ last show" Shubh Shagun" for" Dangal tv. "That was the worst decision of my + life. I never wanted to do it but I listened to others and signed the contract.

The production house and the producer

@kundan.singh.official has harassed me so many times. They even once

Locked me in my makeup room bez I was unwell and I decided not to shoot bez they were not paying me for my work plus I was unwell, they were banging my makeup room's door as if they will break it ,when I was changing my clothes. they never cleared my payments till date for 5 months. And it's a really big amount. I have been to the production house and dangal office but they never entertained me.

Also was given dhamki many times. I felt unsafe broken and scared throughout. I feel unsafe

I asked for help from so many people but nothing. Nobody could do anything about it.

People ask me why I am not doing any show?

This is the reason. I am Scared what if the same thing happen again??

I need justice.”

As soon as Krishna dropped this post, her friends and fellow actors from the fraternity extended their support. While Aly Goni asked Krishna to be ready to file a police complaint when he comes back to Mumbai, Shraddha Arya, Neena Kulkarni, Shireen Mirza and others too extended their support to fight back against the producer.

Krishna Mukherjee, who was also seen in Naagin and Kuch Toh Hai got married to beau Chirag Batliwala last year in March.