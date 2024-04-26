Couple Goals: Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla’s Adventurous Lunch Date Amidst Nature

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most beloved couples in the entertainment industry, renowned for their affinity for unconventional and nature-centric getaways. The couple often embarks on unique adventures, exploring the great outdoors like no one else. Recently, new mom Rubina Dilaik shared a glimpse of her extraordinary lunch date on Instagram, showcasing what her husband Abhinav Shukla's idea of a romantic outing looks like.

In the captivating video, Abhinav and Rubina can be seen igniting a makeshift fire amidst a picturesque waterfall to prepare a meal, surrounded by the serenity of nature. Rubina aptly captioned the video, "Wild and beautiful." The couple has frequently expressed their fondness for offbeat excursions into the wilderness, and this lunch date was no exception.

Rubina and Abhinav, who welcomed twin daughters last year, tied the knot in 2018 and have been going strong ever since. They also participated in Bigg Boss 14, with Rubina emerging as the winner of that season. Their adventurous spirit and love for nature make them an inspiration to many!