Richa Chadha Roasts Heeramandi Co-Star Sharmin Segal: ‘Don’t Think You & I Should Sit Next To Each Other’

Richa Chadha and Sharmin Segal |

Richa Chadha and Sharmin Segal are busy promoting their latest released series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The show is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Heeramandi is an opulent exploration of the complex world of affluent tawaifs. The series has been getting mixed reviews from fans and critics.

In a recent interview with IMDb, Richa Chadha and Sharmin Segal talked about working on Heeramandi. However, what got the most highlighted was that Richa roasted her co-actress Sharmin when she claimed to be a great chef.

During the conversation, Sharmin revealed that she is a great cook. To which Richa laughed and expressed, What?”

To which Sharmin responded, "I cook very well. I make proper Christmas lunches.” Richa then quipped, “I don’t think you and I should sit next to each other."

The period drama from Sanjay Leela Bhansali follows the lives, loves, and tragedies of 1920s courtesans. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Sehgal and Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles. It is currently streaming on Netflix.