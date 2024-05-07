 WB Elections 2024: Helmetless Arijit Singh Rides A Scooter Along With Wife To Reach Polling Booth In Murshidabad, Video Surfaces
Arijit Singh and his wife, Koel Roy, were seen heading towards the voting booth in West Bengal

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 07:10 PM IST
article-image

On Tuesday, May 7, voting began at 7 am for the third phase of the 2024 Indian elections. Singer Arijit Singh was also seen heading to the voting booth to cast his vote with his wife, Koel Roy in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

In the viral video, Arijit, hailing from Jiaganj in the Murshidabad district of Bengal, was captured travelling by scooter with Koel. Notably, the singer was seen riding without a helmet as they arrived at the voting booth.

Check out the video:

The singer cast his vote at Pritam Singh Primary School in Murshidabad on Tuesday afternoon. He was seen wearing a blue T-shirt and navy blue pants; his wife, on the other hand, wore a lilac salwar suit.

Meanwhile, Arijit was slammed by netizens for cutting his nails with a nail cutter during a recent performance in Dubai. Several users called the incident 'disrespectful' and criticised the singer for his 'unprofessional' attitude.

Most recently, in another concert in Dubai, the singer failed to recognise Pakistani actor Mahira Khan; however, the singer later gave a shoutout to her and apologised.

On the work front, Arijit's most recent song was Vida Karo from Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, which starred Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead.

