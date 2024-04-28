VIDEO: Arijit Singh FAILS To Recognise Mahira Khan At Dubai Concert, Stops Singing Midway To Apologise

One of the most loved playback singers of the current times, Arijit Singh, performed at a jampacked concert in Dubai recently, and while at it, he failed to recognise Pakistani actress Mahira Khan who was one of the faces in the VIP zone. However, on realising his goof up, the singer stopped his performance midway and apologised to the actress.

A video of the incident has now gone viral in which Arijit can be seen performing for hundreds of people in Dubai, before stopping midway and pointing at Mahira. Interestingly, the singer was crooning the song Zaalima when he spotted her, and the song belongs to Mahira's Bollywood debut film with Shah Rukh Khan -- Raees.

"I have been trying to recognise this person, then remembered I have sung for her. Ladies and gentlemen Mahira Khan sitting right in front of me," Arijit gushed as soon as he realised who the actress was.

"Think about it, I was singing her song Zaalima and it’s her song and she was singing too and I couldn’t recognise her. I am so sorry, ma'am. Gratitude and thank you so much," the singer added, and as the camera panned towards Mahira, the actress was seen blushing and waving at the people.

Mahira marked her big Bollywood debut in 2017 with the SRK-starrer Raees, and with just one film, she won the hearts of the desi fans. However, the actress never worked in India after Pakistani artists were banned in the country.

Time and again, Mahira has expressed how much she loves India and the amount of love she receives from the country despite not working here for almost seven years.

On the personal front, Mahira got married for the second time in a private yet grand ceremony to longtime beau Salim Karim, and it was her son from her first marriage who walked her down the aisle.