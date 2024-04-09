'He Resembles God': Badshah Touches 3 Years Younger Arijit Singh's Feet During Live Concert, Netizens React (VIDEO)

Singer-rapper Badshah recently performed alongside Arijit Singh at a concert and while at it, he was seen entering the stage and touching the latter's feet out of respect. The duo was reportedly performing in Bangkok, Thailand, as part of a grand concert.

Several videos of the moment shared between the two singers have now gone viral on the internet, and netizens lauded Badshah for the gesture. In the video, Arijit can be heard singing the song, Soulmate, when Badshah arrived on the stage. The 'Tum Hi Ho' singer announced the rapper's name and introduced him to the audience, and as the crowd cheered, Badshah bent and touched Arijit's feet, before starting his performance.

Netizens pointed out that despite being older than Arijit by three years, the rapper touched his feet out of respect for his craft. "Badshah is older than Arijit but he touched his feet. He wasn't touching his feet but it's a gesture that showed how much he respect Arijit's craft! Age doesn't matter, experience does!" a user commented.

"Everyone knows he resembles the God like Kishore and Rafi sahab who sings live as their recording," a fan commented, while another wrote, "Pair dhokar peena chahiye tha".

Meanwhile, Arijit and Badshah recently collaborated for the song Soulmate, from the album Ek Tha Raja. Both of them have some of the biggest hits of Bollywood to their credit, despite belonging to totally different genres.