Viral Video: Arijit Singh Stops Scooter To Play Holi With Kids In His Hometown, Netizens React To His Simplicity

Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh is winning the hearts of his fans once again. Arijit never fails to impress his fans with his humble and down to earth nature. Now, a video has been doing the rounds on social media in which the singer is seen playing Holi with kids in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

In the now-viral video, on the occasion of Holi, Arijit is seen wearing a white kurta pyjama. He is spotted riding a scooty, however, his face is seen drenched in Holi colours.

The video also shows a few kids coming near him and applying colours on his face. When the kids asked for a selfie, he politely refused and wished them a happy Holi.

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video surfaced, netizens lauded his simplicity and humble nature. "Arijit sir ye bata khud bhi jaante he ki he is a legendary singer fir bhi ek bhi bodyguard sath nhi rakhte he unhone log kamaye naki dushman ye baat wo bhi jaante he," a user commented under a post on Instagram.

Another wrote, "Arijit Singh ❌ World King ✅"

"Arijit Singh is a Gem," read another comment.

Arijit lives a simple life in his hometown Murshidabad. A few months back, another video had gone viral in which he was seen going grocery shopping on a scooter. He carried a bag for groceries and interacted with those present around him in Bengali.

Arijit Singh is more Bengali than most of the Bengalis out there 😭pic.twitter.com/H7Y4oanPvF — Ayush (@abasu0819) May 24, 2023

Arijit enjoys a massive fan following and has become one of the biggest names in the music industry ever since his debut. Apart from garnering love from fans, the singer has also made a fortune with his heartfelt songs. Not just the movies, Arijit also gets a chunk from his live gigs around the globe.

Arijit is the recipient of one National Award and six Filmfare Awards. He is often cited as one of the best singers of all time in the Indian music industry and has established a huge fan base throughout South Asia, predominantly in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.