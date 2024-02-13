Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan Shuts Down Rumours Of 2nd Pregnancy: 'It Is Not True'

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who starred alongside Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 film 'Raees', has cleared the air on rumours surrounding her pregnancy.

Recently, a user on Reddit alleged in a now-deleted post that the actress is expecting a baby after her marriage with Pakistani entrepreneur Salim Karim. The post had also claimed that Mahira has stepped away from Netflix's 'Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo' and another yet-to-be-titled film.

The Reddit post read, "So, I got this news from a close source that she opted out of the esteemed Netflix project alongside a big film as she's expecting her second child somewhere in August or September (sic)". Speaking with 'The Express Tribune', Mahira issued the clarification and said there's no truth to the aforementioned claims.

The actress told 'The Express Tribune', "It's not true that I'm pregnant. And I haven't left the Netflix series". Mahira and Salim tied the nuptial knot on October 1 in Pakistan.

The actress also shared pictures on her Instagram, which soon went viral.

She was earlier married to Ali Askari and has a son from the marriage. The two parted ways in 2015.