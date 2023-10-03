WATCH: Mahira Khan's Son Azlan Walks Her Down The Aisle, Groom Salim Karim Gets Emotional On Wedding Day | Photo Via Instagram

Raees actress Mahira Khan tied the knot for the second time with her longtime boyfriend and businessman Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony that their close family and friends attended.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from her wedding. She captioned it, "My Shehzada, Salim." She also shared an official photo and wrote, "In the name of Allah. Thank you, thank God."

Check it out:

For the wedding, Mahira wore a pastel lehenga with a veil from fashion designer Faraz Manan. Salim, on the other hand, wore a black sherwani and a blue turban. The couple got married in Murree, Pakistan, in an outdoor ceremony. Mahira and Salim have been in a relationship for several years; however, they kept it private.

In the video, Mahira's son Azlan can be seen walking her down the aisle. The groom was seen wiping his tears as she walked towards him. In the end, the duo can be seen hugging each other and getting emotional.

Mahira was earlier married to Ali Askari. The couple got divorced in 2015.

On the work front, Mahira will be seen with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in Netflix's first Pakistan-themed series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The series is said to be an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)