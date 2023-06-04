Pakistani actress Mahira Khan grooves to Ranbir Kapoor's Channa Mereya, netizens say 'Ex ki yaadein' (WATCH)

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's video grooving to rumoured ex-boyfriend and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's song at a wedding has gone viral on social media.

In the now-viral video, Mahira is seen singing and dancing to the song Channa Mereya from Karan Johar's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The actress opted for a black pantsuit for the reception party which was also attended by Ms. Marvel star Mehwish Hayat and other Pakistani celebs.

The song is sung by Arijit Singh and it is originally picturised on Ranbir Kapoor. The film also starred Mahira's longtime colleague and good friend Fawad Khan.

Take a look at the video here:

Fans react to the video

Soon after the video surfaced, a fan commented, "Saccha pyaar."

Another user pointed out how Mahira asked the camera person to stop recording the video. "Jab camera dikha to band kar diya lmao," read another comment.

"EX Ki Yaadein," another comment read.

A few months back, another video of Mahira had gone viral in which she was seen performing on stage with her friends on Ranbir's Brahmastra song Dance Ka Bhoot.

Mahira began her career as a VJ with 'Most Wanted' on MTV Pakistan. She made her acting debut with 'Bol' in 2011. The actress became a household name with the TV show 'Humsafar' opposite actor Fawad Khan.

Mahira and Ranbir's rumoured relationship

In 2017, a few photos went viral in which Mahira and Ranbir were seen smoking cigarettes together. The pictures, which were clicked in the USA, created a stir on the internet sparking rumours about their relationship.

The actors also posed together at an awards event in Dubai in the same year.

Mahira's Bollywood debut

In 2017, Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees'. Due to a ban on Pakistani artistes in the Indian film industry, she could not promote her film in India. She has not appeared in any other Indian projects since then.