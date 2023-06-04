Ranbir Kapoor's clean-shaven look from Animal sets LEAKED; check out his shocking transformation

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to feature in a never-seen-before avatar in his upcoming film 'Animal'. Recently, a few videos and photos of Ranbir from the sets of 'Animal' went viral on social media platforms. In the visuals, the 40-year-old actor is seen in an all new boyish look.

Ranbir's video from Animal sets goes viral

In January 2023, the makers of Animal had shared the first look of the actor from the film. He flaunted his rugged look as he sported a heavy beard and long hair in the poster, however, the new now-viral clips feature Ranbir as a young school or college student.

Ranbir's clean-shaven look from the sets has gone viral and he is seen wearing a white shirt and red tie. A blackboard is seen behind Ranbir, hinting that a school or college scene is being shot.

Take a look at the video here:

Ranbir's rugged avatar

Earlier too, several pictures and videos were leaked from the sets of 'Animal'. However, those saw Ranbir in a totally different avatar.

In one of the videos, Ranbir can be seen sporting long hair and beard and a rugged-and-rough look. He is also seen smoking a cigarette and shooting for a scene by a car.

The video also shows a bunch of men taking assault rifles from a car full of deadly weapons, and Ranbir can be seen walking with what looked like guards around him.

Another video shows Ranbir and his co-star Rashmika Mandanna shooting together in Manali in which the actor was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama and sporting a clean shaven look. Rashmika, on the other hand, looked beautiful in an off-white saree with red border.

The two different looks of Ranbir from the same film have only amped up the anticipation of his fans.

About Animal

The makers of 'Animal' had announced on New Year's eve that the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11 this year, after being in the making for more than two years.

They also dropped the first official look of Ranbir from the film in which he looked lethal in blood-soaked clothes and flaunted his muscular body while wielding an axe.

The film also stars Tripti Dimrii and Bobby Deol in key roles. 'Animal' has been directed by 'Kabir Singh' fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

