Raees Actress Mahira Khan On Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis: 'I Went Into A Dark Space, Couldn't Even Get Up From Bed'

Mahira Khan | Instagram

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who played the lead role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 Bollywood film Raees, has opened up about her bipolar disorder diagnosis for the first time. The actress revealed that she is currently on medication and added that her condition became worse after she received backlash for Raees.

For those unversed, Pakistani artistes were banned from working in India after the 2016 Uri attack. Mahira couldn't not promote the film in India and she has also not appeared in any other Indian projects since the ban.

During one of her latest podcasts, Mahira reportedly said, "I ended up in a psychiatrist’s office, and she said, 'I need you to know that you have manic depression'. This is the first time I’m saying that, I don’t know if I should. It’s been six-seven years, I’ve been on anti-depressants. I tried leaving them in the middle, and I went into a very dark space."

The 38-year-old actress also said that she decided to stop taking her medicines. Opening up about what happened after that, Mahira said, "Last year, I was bad, I was in bed… I remember, very well, that I couldn’t even get up from my bed to go to the bathroom. I remember praying, ‘I promise you Allah, if you show me even this much hope or light, I will take it and I will run with it.’ And when he did, and when I went back on my medicines, I woke up feeling like, ‘Oh my god, I feel like I can smile, feel lighter’."

Mahira also stated that she was 'in and out of hospitals' until last year and reiterated that 'clinical depression is real'. She also thanked her friends, family, and therapist for standing by her side.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that Mahira is all set to tie the knot for the second time with her longtime boyfriend Salim Karin in September 2023.

However, the Raees actress has not commented on her wedding reports yet. Mahira and Salim have been spotted together at various events. However, they always remained tightlipped about their relationship.

The actress was previously married to Ali Askari. However, they got divorced in the year 2015. Mahira and Ali have a son together.

In 2017, Mahira was also rumoured to be dating Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor after their picture went viral in which they were seen smoking.

