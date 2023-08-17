 Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan To Get Married For The Second Time In September 2023: Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPakistani Actress Mahira Khan To Get Married For The Second Time In September 2023: Reports

Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan To Get Married For The Second Time In September 2023: Reports

Mahira Khan is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Salim Karin in September 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
article-image

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan will reportedly tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Salim Karin in September 2023. Several media reports state that the intimate wedding ceremony will be attended only by their family members and close friends.

The couple has decided to get married at a hill station in Pakistan's Punjab.

However, the Raees actress has not commented on her wedding reports yet. Mahira and Salim have been spotted together at various events. However, they always remained tightlipped about their relationship.

Read Also
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan grooves to Ranbir Kapoor's Channa Mereya, netizens say 'Ex ki yaadein'...
article-image

Reportedly, the actress spoke for the first time about her boyfriend during an Instagram LIVE, earlier this month. She said, "There’s a line in Humsafar which I thought was beautiful, where Ashar says to Khirad, 'Pata nahi tum mujhe kis neiki kay badlay main miley ho'. I think the same about him."

She was previously married to Ali Askari. However, they got divorced in the year 2015. Mahira and Ali have a son together.

In 2017, Mahira was also rumoured to be dating Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor after their picture went viral in which they were seen smoking.

Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees in 2017. Due to a ban on Pakistani artistes in the Indian film industry, the actress could not promote the film in India. She has also not appeared in any other Indian projects since the ban.

Read Also
Mahira Khan opens up on intimate scenes with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees: 'Was scared kuch zyada na ho...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chiranjeevi Undergoes Knee Surgery At A Private Hospital In Delhi, Takes 45-Day Break: Report

Chiranjeevi Undergoes Knee Surgery At A Private Hospital In Delhi, Takes 45-Day Break: Report

Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan To Get Married For The Second Time In September 2023: Reports

Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan To Get Married For The Second Time In September 2023: Reports

Watch: Jad Hadid Slammed For Touching Akanksha Puri Inappropriately While Recreating Kiss

Watch: Jad Hadid Slammed For Touching Akanksha Puri Inappropriately While Recreating Kiss

Jailer Star Rajinikanth Visits Ranchi After Himalaya Trip, Meets Jharkhand Governor

Jailer Star Rajinikanth Visits Ranchi After Himalaya Trip, Meets Jharkhand Governor

When Aamir Khan Spoke About Pay Parity In Bollywood: 'Heroines Work Hard But So Do Cameramen'

When Aamir Khan Spoke About Pay Parity In Bollywood: 'Heroines Work Hard But So Do Cameramen'