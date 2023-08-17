Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan To Get Married For The Second Time In September 2023: Reports

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan will reportedly tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Salim Karin in September 2023. Several media reports state that the intimate wedding ceremony will be attended only by their family members and close friends.

The couple has decided to get married at a hill station in Pakistan's Punjab.

However, the Raees actress has not commented on her wedding reports yet. Mahira and Salim have been spotted together at various events. However, they always remained tightlipped about their relationship.

Reportedly, the actress spoke for the first time about her boyfriend during an Instagram LIVE, earlier this month. She said, "There’s a line in Humsafar which I thought was beautiful, where Ashar says to Khirad, 'Pata nahi tum mujhe kis neiki kay badlay main miley ho'. I think the same about him."

She was previously married to Ali Askari. However, they got divorced in the year 2015. Mahira and Ali have a son together.

In 2017, Mahira was also rumoured to be dating Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor after their picture went viral in which they were seen smoking.

Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees in 2017. Due to a ban on Pakistani artistes in the Indian film industry, the actress could not promote the film in India. She has also not appeared in any other Indian projects since the ban.